X-rays on Hellickson's wrist came back negative, though there was still some concern regarding the injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Initial tests revealed the right-hander isn't dealing with a fracture, but he's still dealing with some stiffness in his wrist that could ultimately prompt a trip to the disabled list. More should be known once he's reevaluated Thursday.

