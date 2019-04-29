Hellickson allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks across three innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Sunday.

For the second straight start, the 32-year-old really struggled, but fortunately for him, so did his counterpart, and neither factored into the decision during this high-scoring affair -- a 7-6 win for the Nationals. Hellickson threw 39 strikes out of 55 pitches, but he allowed two home runs, which is how the Padres scored four of their six runs. He's tossed up three homers in his last eight innings. Hellickson is 2-0 with a 5.82 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 21.2 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Phillies on Friday.