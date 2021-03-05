Jeffress could be ready to pitch in spring games after a couple more batting practice sessions, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "Here's a guy that came to Spring Training, he's ready," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday. "The first time I saw him throw, he threw the ball really well. I asked him, 'Have you been throwing?' He said, 'Yeah, religiously.' He looks great."

The veteran reliever had to settle for a minor-league deal in February despite posting sub-2.00 ERAs and sub-1.00 WHIPs in two of the last three seasons, as his velocity and strikeout numbers have both been trending down. If Jeffress is healthy and effective this spring though, he could become part of the Nats' set-up crew in front of Brad Hand.