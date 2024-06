Winker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Padres.

Winker took Adam Mazur deep in the third inning to cap off a four-run rally for the Nationals. That was Winker's ninth homer of the year and his third over the last seven contests. The outfielder is up to a .264/.382/.419 slash line with 36 RBI, 37 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 76 games this season.