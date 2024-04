Winker went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Saturday's 11-4 victory over the Marlins.

After walking CJ Abrams to load the bases in the top of the fifth inning, Edward Cabrera hung a curveball to Winker, who deposited it over the right-field wall to break the game open. Winker also had a single, giving him his first multi-hit game since April 16. He's now slashing .291/.404/.465 on the season for the Nationals.