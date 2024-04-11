Winker went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Giants.

The 30-year-old outfielder has never stolen more than one base in a season, with his last pilfer coming July 1, 2021. Winker's had a solid start to the campaign and, most importantly, has looked healthy, batting .281 (9-for-32) through 11 games with two RBI, six runs and an 8:7 BB:K, although his only two extra-base hits have been doubles.