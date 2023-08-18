Downs went 1-for-1 with two walks, three runs and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Getting a rare start at shortstop and batting ninth, Downs was able to flip the lineup and come around to score every time he came to the plate. The 25-year-old has started only two games since getting promoted after the trade deadline, and while he isn't going to displace CJ Abrams at shortstop, Downs could begin to get more opportunities at second base or third base if he keeps producing when given the chance.