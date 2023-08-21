Downs was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's win over the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Downs was called up by the Nationals in early August, but he played in just five games over the past few weeks and went 2-for-4 with four runs, two stolen bases, two stolen bases and three walks. He should see more consistent playing time in the minors, and his demotion signals that Carter Kieboom should remain with the big-league club.