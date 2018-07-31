Nationals' Jhon Romero: Heads to Nationals

Romero was traded from the Cubs to the Nationals on Tuesday in exchange for Brandon Kintzler, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Given the financial commitment left on Kintzler's contract, the Nationals did well to get a player back, even if he is only a minor-league reliever. Romero had a 3.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 44 innings out of the bullpen for High-A Myrtle Beach prior to the trade.