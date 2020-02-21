Nationals' Jhonatan German: Drawing early buzz
German, a non-roster invitee to spring training, has been impressive in the early part of camp, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 25-year-old reliever started last season at Low-A and finished it two levels higher, posting a combined 2.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 58:14 K:BB over 64.2 innings. German's mid-90s fastball plays up due to his long arms and extended release point, and he's shown strong control despite the plus movement on his pitches. If he continues to deliver in the high minors, he could be a candidate for a mid-season callup when the Nats need bullpen reinforcements.
