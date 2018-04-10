Solano was placed on the 10-day disabled list with bone spurs in his right elbow, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

It's unclear when the injury arose, but it comes at a convenient time, as Miguel Montero was able to return from the paternity list in a corresponding move. It's unclear how long Solano will be sidelined with this issue, but elbow issues are never anything to scoff at.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories