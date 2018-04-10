Nationals' Jhonatan Solano: Heads to DL with elbow issue
Solano was placed on the 10-day disabled list with bone spurs in his right elbow, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
It's unclear when the injury arose, but it comes at a convenient time, as Miguel Montero was able to return from the paternity list in a corresponding move. It's unclear how long Solano will be sidelined with this issue, but elbow issues are never anything to scoff at.
