Nationals' Jhonatan Solano: Transferred to 60-day DL
Solano (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Solano originally hit the 10-day DL with bone spurs in his right elbow. He was moved to the 60-day DL in order to make room on the active roster for Jeremy Hellickson. Solano will now be ineligible to return before mid-June.
