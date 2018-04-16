Solano (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Solano originally hit the 10-day DL with bone spurs in his right elbow. He was moved to the 60-day DL in order to make room on the active roster for Jeremy Hellickson. Solano will now be ineligible to return before mid-June.

