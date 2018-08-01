Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: Called up to big leagues
Cordero's contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
He will assume the 40-man and active roster spot of fellow reliever Shawn Kelley, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Cordero, who has yet to make his MLB debut, posted a 1.67 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 43 innings at Syracuse this season.
