Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: Optioned to minors
Cordero was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Cordero will open the season back in the minors after struggling to a 9.00 ERA through five spring appearances. The 27-year-old, who struggled to a 5.68 ERA in his first taste of the majors last season, will provide bullpen depth for the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: Returns to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: Shipped back to minors•
-
Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: Called up to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: DFA'd on Monday•
-
Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: Sent down to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Jimmy Cordero: Strikes out two in two appearances•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...