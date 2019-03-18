Cordero was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Cordero will open the season back in the minors after struggling to a 9.00 ERA through five spring appearances. The 27-year-old, who struggled to a 5.68 ERA in his first taste of the majors last season, will provide bullpen depth for the Nationals.

