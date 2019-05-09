Cordero was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gerardo Parra, who was signed to a major-league deal in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old Cordero struggled to a 6.00 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB in 15 innings with Triple-A Fresno prior to being DFA'd. He made 22 appearances for the Nationals in 2018, posting a 5.68 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 12:12 K:BB in 19 innings.