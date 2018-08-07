The Nationals optioned Cordero to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Cordero will return to the minors to clear a spot in the Washington bullpen for Greg Holland, who officially inked a contract with the team Tuesday. During his first big-league callup, Cordero made two appearances, giving up two earned runs on two hits and four walks over 2.1 innings.

