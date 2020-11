Adon had his contract selected by the Nationals on Friday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

The move protects the 22-year-old from being selected by other teams during the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Adon spent 2020 at the alternate training site after posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP an 90:44 K:BB over 105 innings at Low-A Hagerstown in 2019.