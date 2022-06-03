Adon (1-9) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings of an 8-1 defeat Thursday in Cincinnati.

Adon gave up a three-run blast to Joey Votto in the first innings. The damage could have been greater but he was able to induce two double-play balls. It was the fifth time in 11 starts that he walked four or more batters. Despite the poor showing, the outing lowered his ERA to 5.98. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Miami.