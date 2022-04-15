Adon (0-2) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates.

Adon was handed a three-run lead prior to taking the mound, but he was unable to maintain the advantage. He surrendered a pair of home runs that accounted for half of the damage against him, and he also struggled to get pitches in the zone. Across a pair of starts and a total of nine innings, Adon has allowed 10 earned runs and seven walks. Prior to earning a spot in the Nationals' rotation to open the campaign, Adon had thrown only 23.1 combined innings between the upper levels of the minors and the major leagues. That makes a demotion to Triple-A Rochester a realistic possibility if his struggles continue, but for now Adon is projected to start Tuesday against Arizona.