Adon was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will start Thursday against the Phillies.

Adon was previously announced as the starter for Thursday's contest, and he's now officially been added to the big-league roster. The rookie right-hander was demoted in early June but returned quickly for a spot start June 17, and he gave up four runs across five innings versus Philadelphia. Overall this year Adon has a 6.97 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 50:36 K:BB over 60.2 innings.