Adon and Steven Fuentes both will head to Fredericksburg to join their teammates and begin training for the upcoming regular season. The Nationals intend to continue developing Adon into a starter, although the 21-year-old is likely destined for the bullpen in the long run. The right-hander posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and a 90:44 K:BB across 105 innings with High-A Hagerstown in 2019.