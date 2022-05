Adon (1-5) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over five innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Angels.

After an RBI groundout from Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, Adon turned in three scoreless frames. He then coughed up a two-run double to Mike Trout in the fifth. Both his six punchouts and five walks were the highest he's posted in a start this season. Adon will carry a 6.99 ERA into his projected home outing against the Mets next week.