Adon (1-10) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals were routed 12-2 by the Marlins, getting hammered for eight runs on seven hits and two walks over three-plus innings. He struck out two.

After coughing up five runs in the second inning, Adon got the hook in the fourth after a three-run blast by Miami's backup catcher Nick Fortes. The 23-year-old right-hander is the first pitcher in the majors to reach 10 losses, a dubious achievement that owes as much to the struggles of the team around him as his own ineffectiveness, and with Stephen Strasburg (neck) set to rejoin the rotation this week, the Nats could mercifully pull the plug on Adon's stint as a starter -- an assignment which has produced a 6.95 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 44:35 K:BB through 55.2 innings.