Adon (1-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings to take the loss against the Giants on Sunday.

Adon earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks by tossing 6.1 scoreless innings, but he was much less effective in Sunday's outing. He gave up a leadoff home run to Joc Pederson and struggled to turn things around later in the start. The right-hander has now given up at least four runs in three of his first four starts of the season, and he's posted a 6.98 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 19.1 innings. He tentatively lines up for a rematch against the Giants on the road Saturday.