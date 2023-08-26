Adon (2-0) picked up the win Friday, yielding two hits and no walks over six shutout innings in a 7-4 victory over the Marlins. he struck out three.

Adon carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Jazz Chisholm hit one up the middle which struck the second-base bag and went for a single. The Marlins added an additional single in the frame, but Adon escaped unscathed in getting Josh Bell swinging to strand a couple runners. The biggest number of the night for Adon was probably the zero free passes, as the 25-year-old has struggled plenty with control in his career. This was Adon's six appearance and fourth start for the Nationals this season and he's expected to remain in their rotation the rest of the way. Outings like the one he put up Friday in Miami figure to be atypical.