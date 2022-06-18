Adon fell to 1-11 on the season in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, giving up four runs on seven hits across five innings. He struck out six batters and walked one.

Adon's strikeout total matched his season high, but that was about the only positive he can take from another unimpressive outing. The Phillies got to him early,with Nick Castellanos doubling in the top of the first and two more runs coming around in the third. The outing raised Adon's ERA slightly to 6.97, which doesn't make a good case for him sticking around after the doubleheader.