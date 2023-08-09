Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed Wednesday that Adon will have a permanent spot in the rotation down the stretch, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Washington is going to roll with a six-man rotation the rest of the way -- or at least attempt to -- in order to manage the workloads of young starters MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray and Jake Irvin. Adon looked sharp in his first start of the season last Saturday versus the Reds, tallying seven strikeouts with no walks over six innings. He was charged with three earned runs in the final frame after retiring the first 17 batters he faced. Adon will tentatively line up to make his next start either Friday or Saturday versus the Athletics.