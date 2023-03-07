Adon was optioned to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Adon posted a dreadful 7.10 ERA over 14 starts for the Nats last season. The right-hander has displayed plenty of bat-missing ability on the farm but still needs to fine-tune some things before getting another look in the majors.
