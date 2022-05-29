Adon didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 loss to the Rockies during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The quality start was only the second of the season in 10 trips to the mound for Adon, who tossed 62 of 89 pitches for strikes before exiting. A setback for Joe Ross (elbow) might have bought Adon some more time in the Nationals' rotation, but the rookie will need to improve significantly on his 6.08 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 38:29 K:BB through 47.1 innings to keep it.