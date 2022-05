Adon (1-8) took the loss in Monday's 10-1 rout at the hands of the Dodgers, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was another rough outing for the 23-year-old, who tossed 58 of 92 pitches before getting the hook. Adon's eight losses leads the majors, and his 6.97 ERA and 1.72 WHIP make him a prime candidate to lose his rotation spot once one of Joe Ross (elbow) or Stephen Strasburg (neck) rejoin the roster in June.