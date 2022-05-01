Adon (1-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over four-plus innings in a 9-3 loss to the Giants. He struck out five.

The rookie right-hander continues to struggle. Adon has been tagged for at least four runs in four of his five starts this season, leading to a 7.33 ERA and 1.67 WHIP that seems entirely deserved given his 18.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.7 percent walk rate. The only thing keeping Adon in the rotation right now might be the Nationals' lack of viable alternatives.