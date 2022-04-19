Adon is scheduled to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

After the Nationals' series opener with the Diamondbacks was postponed Monday due to inclement weather, Josiah Gray was pushed back a day in the pitching schedule and will take the hill for the first game of the twin bill. Though Adon will stay on his normal schedule to pitch the nightcap Tuesday, he'll likely be passed over for a second start this week in favor of Gray. With Gray expected to get the ball Sunday against the Giants on his normal four days' rest, Adon is unlikely to make his fourth start of the season until early next week against the Marlins.