Adon (2-1) took the loss against Miami on Thursday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

Adon struggled from the start, giving up a hit to each of the first two batters he faced in the contest. The right-hander didn't post any clean innings but hung in until the fifth, when a Jazz Chisholm three-run blast put the Marlins ahead 5-0. That was more than enough to tag Adon with his first loss of the year in a game during which Washington managed just one run. The Dominican hurler looks to be set for a rotation spot over the final month of the campaign, but his 5.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 29 innings on the season don't portend fantasy relevance in most formats.