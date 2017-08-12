Blanton has a 7.11 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 31.2 innings this season.

Blanton has little fantasy value at this point with the Nationals shoring up the back end of their bullpen at the trade deadline. The 36-year-old has been slightly better since coming off the DL in June with a 5.59 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 19.1 innings, but isn't worth consideration in most formats.