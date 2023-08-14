La Sorsa (1-0) picked up the win in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the A's, giving up one hit and striking out four over two scoreless innings.

The 25-year-old southpaw entered the game in a low-leverage situation in the eighth with the Nationals down 7-2, but a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth handed him his first win in the majors. La Sorsa has been scored upon only once in 10 appearances since the All-Star break, posting a 2.92 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 12.1 innings over that stretch, but his usage puts a firm cap on any potential fantasy utility he might have.