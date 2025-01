The Nationals designated La Sorsa for assignment Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The move creates space on the 40-man roster for the addition of Shinnosuke Ogasawara. La Sorsa, 26, sports a 4.47 ERA and 42:12 K:BB over 50.1 innings covering parts of two seasons at the major-league level. The lefty reliever has a good chance of passing through waivers unclaimed.