Washington optioned La Sorsa to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hunter Harvey (elbow) is back from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. La Sorsa has allowed 12 earned runs in 16.1 innings of work this season with the Nationals.
