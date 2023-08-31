The Nationals recalled La Sorsa from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

La Sorsa will come up from the minors to fill MacKenzie Gore's spot on the roster after Gore was placed on the bereavement list Thursday. The 25-year-old lefty has put up a 5.66 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 20.2 innings in the majors and will simply add depth to the Nats' bullpen while Gore is out.