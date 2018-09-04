Nationals' Joe Ross: Activated from DL
Ross (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
We knew this move was coming, but the mystery surrounds if and when Ross will join the big-league rotation over the final month. Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reported Monday that manager Davey Martinez said Ross could start for the Nationals "soon." The talented righty threw 89 pitches in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, so he could be ready to start for the Nationals as soon as Thursday against the Cubs -- a date where Washington's starter is listed as TBD, as of Tuesday afternoon. He has a 3.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 255.1 MLB innings and could provide value in many formats if he does indeed slot back into the rotation over the final four weeks.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Works six innings in rehab start•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Set for fourth rehab start•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Rehab moves to Potomac•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Sees first game action of 2018•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Aiming for September return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...