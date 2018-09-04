Nationals' Joe Ross: Activated from DL

Ross (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

We knew this move was coming, but the mystery surrounds if and when Ross will join the big-league rotation over the final month. Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reported Monday that manager Davey Martinez said Ross could start for the Nationals "soon." The talented righty threw 89 pitches in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, so he could be ready to start for the Nationals as soon as Thursday against the Cubs -- a date where Washington's starter is listed as TBD, as of Tuesday afternoon. He has a 3.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 255.1 MLB innings and could provide value in many formats if he does indeed slot back into the rotation over the final four weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories