Nationals' Joe Ross: Advances to mound work

Ross (elbow) said Wednesday that he has resumed throwing off a mound and is close to facing hitters, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Now at the 11-month mark in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Ross seems to be progressing as anticipated. He'll likely require several more weeks to build up the intensity of his bullpen sessions and the frequency with which he faces hitters before the Nationals send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment. There's a slight chance he could rejoin the Nationals late in the second half if he endures no setbacks, but the team would most likely deploy him in relief in that scenario.