Nationals' Joe Ross: Advances to mound work
Ross (elbow) said Wednesday that he has resumed throwing off a mound and is close to facing hitters, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Now at the 11-month mark in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Ross seems to be progressing as anticipated. He'll likely require several more weeks to build up the intensity of his bullpen sessions and the frequency with which he faces hitters before the Nationals send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment. There's a slight chance he could rejoin the Nationals late in the second half if he endures no setbacks, but the team would most likely deploy him in relief in that scenario.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.