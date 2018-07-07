Nationals' Joe Ross: Aiming for September return
Ross (elbow) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. "Wherever I can fit in, especially in September hopefully with extended rosters, as long as I can hopefully get out there and throw some innings, I'll be happy," Ross said about his chances of contributing this season. "That's really what I'm working toward."
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery almost one year ago, but so far he's been limited to workouts at the Nats' spring training complex. There's been no indication yet that Ross is ready to begin a rehab assignment, but he still has enough time to work his way back into game shape and rejoin the big-league roster for the stretch run, even if he only ends up pitching out of the bullpen. Expect the 25-year-old to be in the hunt for a rotation spot during spring training next year.
