Ross was acknowledged as a member of the Nationals' rotation by manager Dave Martinez on Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

"So Corbin will pitch; Joe [Ross] will be back out there in the rotation," Martinez said Sunday when discussing the team's pitching plans for the final week of spring training. "And then Lester will pitch again. Then we'll get Stephen [Strasburg] out there again. We'll try to have more about how we will line this up in the next day or so, because it has been confusing. We're just trying to get guys working. With [Strasburg's] calf strain, with Jonny Lester, we're trying to make sure those guys are healthy." Ross could end up slotting in between lefties Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester rather than simply starting the fifth game of the season, but the Nats' full rotation plans after Opening Day starter Max Scherzer should become clearer this week.