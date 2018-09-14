Nationals' Joe Ross: Allows two runs in no-decision

Ross threw five innings and took the no-decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in the 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

In his first MLB action since July of 2017, Ross turned in a decent outing despite failing to record a strikeout. He kept the Cubs scoreless through three innings before giving up two runs in the fourth. He'll look to take the mound again in Miami next Tuesday.

