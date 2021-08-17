Ross (elbow) won't pitch again this season but will not require Tommy John surgery, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ross received about as positive of an opinion as he could hope for following a recent doctor's visit to examine his partially torn UCL. The injury isn't bad enough to require surgery, with the Nationals hoping that he'll be ready to go for the start of next season following an extended period of rest. The righty had a decent season, finishing the year with a 4.17 ERA, but he's going to be tough to trust heading into next year, as the track record for pitchers who initially avoid surgery for serious arm issues is far from perfect. Toss in Ross's own health history (he's yet to reach even 20 stars in any of his six big-league seasons) and it becomes tough to have much optimism.