Nationals' Joe Ross: Begins throwing in Tommy John recovery

Ross (elbow) has started throwing and might participate in a bullpen session in the coming week, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2017 and probably will need at least another month of workouts before seeing game action merely in a rehab capacity. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington adds him to the major-league staff this season if he responds well to these tests. Whatever role Washington is comfortable assigning him will determine whether fantasy players can scrape value out of him in 2018. He's more of a 2019 play, so forward-looking keeper and dynasty managers could tuck him away.