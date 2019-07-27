Nationals' Joe Ross: Blasted in bulk relief role
Ross (0-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven as the Nationals fell 9-3 to the Dodgers.
Staked to a 2-0 lead, Ross was greeted with a third-inning solo homer from Will Smith, and matters didn't improve much from there. He permitted three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one more in the seventh before departing after 86 pitches. The 26-year-old right-hander will carry an ugly 9.85 ERA, a 2.11 WHIP, and a 25:13 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next start Friday in Arizona.
