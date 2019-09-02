Nationals' Joe Ross: Chased early by Mets

Ross (3-4) took the loss Monday as the Nationals fell 7-3 to the Mets, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander hadn't pitched in nine days, but the extra rest didn't help Ross at all. It was a disappointing performance coming on the heels of a 1.05 ERA in August, but his 16:13 K:BB through 25.2 innings on the month always suggested he'd been more lucky than good. There may also be an injury concern at play -- Ross was sitting comfortably at 96 mph with his power sinker in the first inning Monday, but by the time Jeff McNeil took him deep in the fourth, his two-seam fastball velocity had fallen to the 92-93 mph range. If he stays on turn, Ross would next take the mound Saturday in Atlanta.