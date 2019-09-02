Nationals' Joe Ross: Chased early by Mets
Ross (3-4) took the loss Monday as the Nationals fell 7-3 to the Mets, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out four.
The right-hander hadn't pitched in nine days, but the extra rest didn't help Ross at all. It was a disappointing performance coming on the heels of a 1.05 ERA in August, but his 16:13 K:BB through 25.2 innings on the month always suggested he'd been more lucky than good. There may also be an injury concern at play -- Ross was sitting comfortably at 96 mph with his power sinker in the first inning Monday, but by the time Jeff McNeil took him deep in the fourth, his two-seam fastball velocity had fallen to the 92-93 mph range. If he stays on turn, Ross would next take the mound Saturday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Starting Monday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Fails to complete five innings•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Ready to start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Bullpen will determine status•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Still scheduled for weekend start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...