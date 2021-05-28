Ross gave up three hits and a walk over four scoreless innings without factoring into the decision in a 5-3 win over the Reds, a game that was suspended by rain and completed Thursday afternoon. He struck out four.

The right-hander was locked in Wednesday night, tossing 38 of 55 pitches for strikes, and the Nats had a 3-0 lead when the skies opened up. Ross would have been in line for his third win has the game not been put on pause, and he'll take a 5.19 ERA and 40:19 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing.