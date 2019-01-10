Nationals' Joe Ross: Comes to terms with Nationals

Ross signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Ross spent most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He returned in mid-September and struggled across a trio of starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) while posting a 7:4 K:BB across 16 innings. The 25-year-old will enter spring training with the inside track on a rotation spot.

