Nationals' Joe Ross: Comes to terms with Nationals
Ross signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ross spent most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He returned in mid-September and struggled across a trio of starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) while posting a 7:4 K:BB across 16 innings. The 25-year-old will enter spring training with the inside track on a rotation spot.
More News
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Takes second loss•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Locked in for Thursday's start•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Tentatively scheduled to start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Set to rejoin rotation Friday•
-
Nationals' Joe Ross: Activated from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...