Nationals' Joe Ross: Could be moved to bullpen
Ross is being considered for a switch to the bullpen, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The Nats' current projected big-league bullpen doesn't feature a true long reliever, which could be a problem if Jeremy Hellickson is strictly limited to pitching only twice through the order -- potentially opening the door for Ross to make the 25-man roster. The right-hander is still being stretched out as a starter for now -- he got his first start of the spring in a split-squad game Monday, tossing 61 pitches over three innings -- and he'll probably begin the season in the rotation for Triple-A Fresno, but if he struggles in the PCL, Ross could find himself moved to a relief role for good.
